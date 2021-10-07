The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.48% of Camden National worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Camden National by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. Analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

