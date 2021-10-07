The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

