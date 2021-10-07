The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $11.02 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

