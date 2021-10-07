The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $271.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

