The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

