The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 499,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $7,133,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

YMM opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

