The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 13,597 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.74% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

