The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 18,087 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.35% of Civista Bancshares worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

