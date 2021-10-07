The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,386 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of CyrusOne worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,925.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

