The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Tapestry worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

