The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY opened at $163.19 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

