The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $2,172,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

