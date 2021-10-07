The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

