The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,830 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.