The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,279 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

