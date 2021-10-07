The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,364 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 137,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 27,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.80. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

