The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,375 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $175.75 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.40 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

