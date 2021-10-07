The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,337 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

