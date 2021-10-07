The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,598 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

NYSE RS opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $105.01 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

