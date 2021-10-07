The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,636 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,672 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of First Solar worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,147,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

