The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 21,276 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,351.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 160,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,650 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 174,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

