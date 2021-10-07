The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 253,340 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 253,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 631,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $23,301,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $3,003,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

