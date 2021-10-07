The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,366 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

