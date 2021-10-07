The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 34,938 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

