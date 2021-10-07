The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 932 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Snap-on worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.