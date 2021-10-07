The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.17% of Travere Therapeutics worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,829,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,825,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $13,187,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

TVTX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

