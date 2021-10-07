The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $200.95 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

