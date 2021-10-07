The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Loews worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

