The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Pan American Silver worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

