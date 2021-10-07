The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

LNC opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.57. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.