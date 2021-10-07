The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.72.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

