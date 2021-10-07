The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.61

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.61 and traded as low as C$33.09. The North West shares last traded at C$33.21, with a volume of 178,143 shares.

Several research firms have commented on NWC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The North West to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.61.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.02%.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

