The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,385 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 2.31% of The RealReal worth $41,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter worth about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 87.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

