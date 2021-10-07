The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

