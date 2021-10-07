The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.44% of The TJX Companies worth $6,053,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $315,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

