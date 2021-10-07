The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $1.39 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $11.99 or 0.00022176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002465 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

