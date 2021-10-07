The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 161,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $325.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.