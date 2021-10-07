Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Financial Contrast

Thimble Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:THMA) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Thimble Point Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thimble Point Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $137.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Thimble Point Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.08% 16.50% 7.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thimble Point Acquisition and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thimble Point Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.34 $35.19 million $2.99 36.58

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Thimble Point Acquisition.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Thimble Point Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thimble Point Acquisition Company Profile

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

