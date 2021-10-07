Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $37,128.02

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $37,128.02 and $5.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,998.66 or 0.99967979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005011 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00536485 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004814 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

