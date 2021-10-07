Thore Cash Market Cap Hits $47,704.36 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $47,704.36 and approximately $196,730.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00333052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

