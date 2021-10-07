ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 13,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $311,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.