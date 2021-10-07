Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Purchased by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBCPU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

TBCPU remained flat at $$9.86 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,916. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

