thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.53 ($11.21) and traded as low as €8.56 ($10.07). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €8.77 ($10.32), with a volume of 1,695,637 shares changing hands.

TKA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.88 and a 200 day moving average of €9.53.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.