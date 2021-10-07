Tidal Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.94 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $154,178.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00050381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00233041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00104249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

