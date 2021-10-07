Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TDW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 152,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,029. The company has a market cap of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tidewater by 23.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.