Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.46

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 233874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

TWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.88.

The company has a market cap of C$495.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

