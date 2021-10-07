Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

