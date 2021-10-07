Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 850,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 151,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

TLYS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 307,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.