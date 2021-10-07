Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 33,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 589.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

