Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 1,422,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,975,547. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

